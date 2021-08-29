A poor country

Pakistan is one of the poorest countries in the world, despite being rich in resources and having the potential for growth. On the Human Development Index (HDI), the country ranked 147th out of 188 countries in 2016. At present, the percentage of people living in poverty in Pakistan is 39.2. The Covid-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected the poverty-stricken citizens in Pakistan. Many children took low-paying jobs to support themselves and their families.

To tackle poverty, the government should take necessary steps to use the country’s natural resources as efficiently as possible and create employment opportunities for people.

Laiba Arshad

Lahore