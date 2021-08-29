Pakistan’s daily coronavirus deaths see another spike

LAHORE: Pakistan logged another 120 coronavirus-linked deaths in a 24 hours leading to Saturday, the second time in a week that the country has registered fatalities exceeding the 100-mark, as the Delta variant-driven fourth wave continues.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the last time cases were high was on August 25, when the NCOC reported 141 Covid-linked deaths. This is the third time the country has seen more than 100 deaths in August. The first time was August 12, when 102 were reported.

With the recent deaths, the overall death toll has risen to 25,535. Total cases stood at 1,148,572. Active cases in the country also surged to another high, at 93,107, after another 4,191 were reported. The test positivity ratio, similarly, remained high at nearly 7 per cent across the country.

Punjab’s virus positivity ratio saw an uptick, rising to 8 per cent. In its urban areas, Multan’s was 11 per cent, Lahore was 10.4 per cent, Faisalabad was 8.4 per cent. The targeted lockdowns in 11 districts was was extended to September 15. Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Khanewal, Mianwali and Sargodha, Khoshab, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala and Rahim Yar Khan were among those areas.

Punjab remains the worst hit province in terms of deaths, followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Till now 11,759 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 6,803 in Sindh, 4,909 in KP, 861 in Islamabad, 693 in Azad Kashmir, 338 in Balochistan and 172 in GB.