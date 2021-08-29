Govt fires broadside as PDM gears up for Karachi rally

KARACHI: Information minister Fawad Chaudhry took aim at opposition parties on Saturday as the leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) converged in Karachi for a strategy meeting ahead of a rally in the metropolis, the backyard of the estranged Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The PDM was holding an important meeting in Karachi as the opposition alliance gears up to revive its anti-government campaign that had stalled over the past couple of months.

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was chairing the meeting. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were attending via video link, while Shahbaz Sharif had flown in to Karachi a day earlier.

Geo News reported that the PDM leadership expressed concern over the inflation in the country. They also discussed their rally planned at the Quaid’s mausoleum today, where the anti-government movement is seeking to flex its muscles.

It remains to be seen how it will perform without the backing of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), whose supporters in Sindh swell the ranks of the public gatherings held in the province. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, meanwhile, was in Tando Allah Yar, where he criticised the “selected” government and claimed his party was the only one that could compete with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Earlier, Chaudhry made light of the opposition, saying PDM chief Fazlur Rehman would “fall ill” after the Karachi rally. Chaudhry, in a press conference, asked the leader of the opposition Shahbaz Sharif to first determine who was calling the shots. “Let the N-league leaders first decide who will lead their party,” he said.

Chaudhry also hit out at Sindh. Speaking about PPP’s rule in Sindh, the federal minister said he hoped this would be the party’s last term. “After 13 years, the PPP government will be overthrown in Sindh. The next government in Sindh will be of the PTI,” he claimed.

Chaudhry said that the PML-N should also present its performance report to the public so that the difference between the parties could be seen. “The opposition will not find a framework on foreign policy and economic policy,” he said.