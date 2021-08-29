Training workshop on farming held for school owners

PESHAWAR: The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) in collaboration with the Pakistan Oilseed Development Board (PODB) organised a one-day training workshop on farming in Karak, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

The workshop organised under the National Business Development Program (NBDP) of SMEDA was aimed at motivating people to invest in fruit orchards compatible with the environment of southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as having value chain development potential.

The session was organised on the request of private schools in Karak. Majority of the participants were school owners having abundant agricultural land.

Coordinator NBDP Firdous briefed the participants about the project while Dr Azmat Awan (Senior Officer PODB) and Shahsawar Khan (an agricultural expert) highlighted farming and processing potential of dates, figs and grapes.

Chief Guest Brigadier (Retd) Sher Daraz Khattak stressed the need for organising such training programmes across the province and termed holding separate training sessions for private schools a good idea.

He said the training would help them to utilise waste land for best purpose besides providing a source of earning and expose students to positive activities.