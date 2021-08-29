Farhan Mehboob moves into semis

ISLAMABAD: Farhan Mehboob was stretched to tight four games by Farhan Hashmi during their 36 minutes battle in the $12000 PSF-Combaxx Sports Squash Championship at Mushaf Squash Complex Saturday.

Farhan Mehboob ultimately won 11-9, 11-5, 5-11, 11-9 in a match that was exciting, rather than a close one.

Farhan Mehboob who looked a bit heavier has been working hard on his fitness. “I am making an all out effort to regain full fitness and I have got closer to that stage following weeks of efforts,” he said after the match.

He had to exert hard to win the last game. Farhan Mehboob will now face a tough challenge in the quarter-finals where he will be facing world No 44 Tayyab Aslam, an easy winner over youngster Haris Qasim 11-5, 11-7, 11-6.

Tayyab took just 26 minutes to beat Harris.

Results: Tayyab Aslam (Pak) bt Haris Qasim (Pak) 11-5,11-7,11-6; Farhan Mehboob (Pak) bt M Farhan Hashmi 11-9, 11-5, 5-11, 11-9; Hamza Sharif (Pak) bt Zahir Shah (Pak) by 11-6, 11-5, 11-7; Amaad Fareed (Pak) bt Muhammad Ashab Irfan (Pak) 10-12, 11-3, 11-5,11-2; Nasir Iqbal (Pak) bt Darosham Khan (Can) 11-6, 11-6, 11-4; Farhan Zaman (Pak) bt Salman Saleem (Pak) by 7-11,11-3, 11-3, 11-7; Israr Ahmad (Pak) bt Noor Zaman (Pak) 11-9, 4-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-3; Asim Khan (Pak) bt Waqar Mehboob (Pak) 11-6,11-1,11-5.