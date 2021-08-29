Talent hunt needed to unearth budding javelin throwers: Fayyaz

KARACHI: Pakistan’s senior javelin throw coach Fayyaz Hussain Bukhari has said that if talent hunt is designed in a proper way several highly talented javelin throwers can be found.

“If you announce that after six months or so javelin throw trials will be held and those who will achieve the set target for example 80 metre, will be given Rs5 million or Rs10 million you will see desired results would be produced and more talent will be found,” Fayyaz told 'The News' in an informal chat on Saturday.

Fayyaz is the coach of Pakistan’s javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem who recently finished fifth in the Tokyo Olympics.

“We have a lot of talent and we can discover it via trials with high incentives,” Fayyaz was quick to add.

“No one in Pakistan knew much about javelin. We kept working hard and a time came when everyone came to know about javelin as Arshad united the whole nation with his stunning feat in Tokyo,” Fayyaz said.

He said that besides Arshad a couple of more throwers have the potential and they may also grow if they are imparted some quality training.

“Look at Mohammad Yasir who has recently joined WAPDA and a thrower from Army who finishes third in any national event have the guts and they can improve provided they are trained properly,” Fayayz said.

He said that he has a lot of expectations from Arshad Nadeem and he can go a long way.

“Arshad can develop further. Now a lot of responsibility rests on his shoulders and he will have to live up to the expectations of the nation in future. Still he did a remarkable job in Tokyo and in future he will further do better. If in the World Championship next year Arshad achieves even his personal best he will definitely land at the victory podium,” he said.

Next year will be a challenging year for Arshad as besides featuring in the World Championship in US he will also take part in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and Asian Games in China, all the three events to be held within a space of two months time next summer.

Fayyaz said it would be of high value if Arshad is given training camp immediately for future assignments.

“It's very important for Arshad to resume his training after a few days after spending his transition period of around four weeks,” he added.

Fayyaz’s son Hussain, a 14-year old, is also doing well in javelin and wants to become an Olympian.

“He is just 14 year old and is training well and I hope he will also become a star athlete,” Fayyaz said.