Two die in Japan after shots from suspended vaccines

TOKYO: Two people died after receiving Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) Covid-19 vaccine shots that were among lots later suspended following the discovery of contaminants, Japan's health ministry said on Saturday.The men aged 30 and 38 died earlier this month after getting their second Moderna doses from one of three manufacturing lots suspended by the government on Thursday after several vials were found to be contaminated, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the cause of death was still being investigated and "currently, causal relations with the vaccinations are unknown".

Both men contracted fever after receiving their vaccinations and neither had underlying health conditions or allergic history, the ministry said.

The suspension affects 1.63 million doses of Moderna Covid vaccines, which have been reportedly shipped to over 800 vaccination centres across Japan.