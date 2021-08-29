People are talking about

-- the debate on which of the two entities, Nadra or ECP, is technically better positioned to prepare the voter lists. People say obviously, Nadra because all CNIC holders are eligible voters and Nadra can generate the list with a click, while the opposition argues that the Constitution empowers only the ECP to prepare the voter lists but the Constitution was framed in 1973 when CNICs and even Nadra did not exist and holding an identity card was not compulsory to be a voter.

-- the PM’s sweeping statement that “the English-medium education system had evolved in such a way that there was less emphasis on education and more emphasis on creating desi vilayati (local foreigners).” People say this unfairly disparages students of English-medium schools, so the premier may want to consider that barring a couple of exceptions, his entire cabinet is a product of English-medium education as are many expatriates he considers Pakistan’s “biggest untapped asset” who also emerged from this system before settling overseas.

-- the fact that Nadra offices always have long queues, with men and women, including the elderly, waiting under the scorching sun for their turn for various reasons and how some persons have set up business in hidden places to deliver the same services by charging a small fee. People say this information goes out by word of mouth and it is very convenient as long as the certificates are genuine and shows how enterprising some persons can be.

-- how an image is equivalent to a thousand words and the fact that print and electronic media do a good job in showing how SOP’s are ignored and most persons run around without masks. People say images of vaccinators behind the counters in vaccination centers not wearing masks is disturbing as they should be setting an example and the ministry of health should see to it that their staff follow what they preach.

-- the different mobile phone app’s developed by the law enforcement authorities that allows persons in distress or trouble to report acts that are against the law and how it is a step in the right direction. People say while this written information is being shared on social media and doing the rounds it needs to be widely circulated and an awareness campaign launched on electronic media because everyone watches TV and understands the verbal messages but they cannot always read the text.

-- to provide infrastructure to the people at both local and national levels, the government raises funds through taxation, but unfortunately owing to low tax collection, the government is unable to fulfill its responsibilities for the provision of these services. People say Public Sector Development Programme projects that are financially viable for the private sector should be identified and allocated to the Public Private Partnership Authority for possible investment by local and international parties. It will be a win-win situation for all concerned.

-- the report that the manufacture and sale of local mobile phones has exceeded that of imported ones. People say it’s good news, although ‘experts’ say it is not because the parts are imported and it means foreign exchange leaves the country but the positive aspect is that these are being manufactured here and that means thousands of persons are gainfully employed, something to be happy about in these days when the pandemic has seen the loss of jobs and closing of businesses. – I.H.