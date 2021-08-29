Survey of 126 agro farms conducted for verification of conformity development

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has conducted survey of 126 agro farms for verification of non-conforming use of agro farms, located in various areas of Islamabad including Park Road, Chak Shahzad, Kahuta Road, Murree Road, Tarlai Kalan and Sehana.

After a detailed survey, it was found that 25 of the surveyed agro farms have building violations.

The allottees of these farms were communicated through notices regarding non-conformity of land use.

Out of these, 15 have submitted their documents which were being examined by Building Control Section of CDA while remaining 10 have failed to submit their relevant documents.

The violators have been served with Final Show Cause Notices prior to cancellation along with directions to submit their documents within seven days, otherwise action would be initiated according to Building Bye-laws and regulations of CDA.

The CDA survey teams will continue conducting surveys of remaining Agro-Farms and will be completed within fifteen (15) days.

Meanwhile, the Road and Maintenance Department of CDA has expedited the upgradation of a one and half kilometres road of Bari Imam Area, located in outskirts of the Federal Capital.

According to details, the road which was in dilapidated condition covered an area of 16,000 square feet and have width of some 30 feet.

The carpeting of road from Shahra-e-Jamhuriyat to Bari Imam Dargah and development of parking area were also included in the project.

The lane marking, renovation and installation of street lights work were also in progress. It will be completed in five to six days on priority.