Child protection helpline rescues 68,645 street children

Islamabad : The 1121 child protection helpline and welfare Bureau has rescued 68,645 street children from different cities and reunited them with their families after necessary intervention in year 2020-21.

According to an official data provided by MoHR, the Social section is the main operational section of the Child Protection & Welfare Bureau in which neglected and destitute children are rescued from roads, streets and other vulnerable places. The social section of the Child Protection Bureau provided services to all districts in different cities. The helpline on the basis of these help-needed calls have rescued 811 children so far.