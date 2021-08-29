Minister holds consultative meeting on women harassment

Lahore : Punjab Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz chaired a consultative meeting of women MPAs on prevention of violence, harassment and abuse of women at her office.

The meeting was specially attended by Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid, Parliamentary Women Development Secretary Sania Kamran, Standing Committee on Gender Mainstreaming Chairperson MPA Uzma Kardar, Women Protection Authority Chairperson Kaneez Fatima Chadhar, Women Task Force chairperson and other stakeholders.

All participants strongly condemned all forms of violence against women and demanded immediate punishment for the perpetrators. Suggestions for speedy justice and speedy punishment were considered. Suggestions for young girls’ educational, cognitive and health activities, including judo and cadet courses, also came under discussion. One-window joint action plan of all stakeholders was also considered.

Ashifa Riaz in her address said that all stakeholders should play their due role in overcoming violence against women. She said that the departments concerned should ensure immediate implementation of the existing laws for elimination of violence against women and gender discrimination.