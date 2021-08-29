PAL holds ‘Sindhi Milli Mushaira’

Islamabad P: Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) organised ‘Sindhi Milli Mushaira’ in connection with the diamond jubilee celebrations of Pakistan.

‘Mushaira’ presided over by Abid Mazhar (Karachi). Ahmed Sultan Khoso (Larkana) and Niaz Panhwar (Hyderabad) were the chief guests while Sher Mehrani (Karachi) was the guest of honour. Renowned Sindhi language researcher and poet Dr. Nawaz Ali Shoq also graced the occasion. Makhmour Bukhari was the moderator.

PAL Chairman Dr. Yousuf Khushk said that in Sindhi literature, our writers have expressed their love for the homeland in different ways. Holding ‘Milli Mushairas’ is also part of our glorious tradition of expressing our love for the homeland through our poetry, which spreads the message of patriotism throughout the world. Be it Sindhi classical literature or folk literature, this country is full of love and songs of the land. He said that in this journey of patriotism, our new poets will join and create songs full of patriotism. I am very grateful to Dr. Nawaz Ali Shoq, a renowned researcher and poet of Sindhi language.