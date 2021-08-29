14 PhD graduates, 115 gold medallists attend Riphah University convocation

Islamabad : Riphah International University held its 15th convocation in hybrid mode on Saturday.

Fourteen Ph.D graduates and 115 gold medallists attended the convocation physically which was held in the Main Auditorium of Riphah International University, while the other 1,600 plus graduating students attended online.

President Dr, Arif Alvi is the Patron of Riphah International University could not chair the convocation as a chief guest due to COVID-19 restrictions, therefore, he gave his video message. During his speech, he appreciated Riphah’s Vision and Mission to inculcate Islamic Ethical Values in its academic programs and to excel in the fields of research and Education. He also appreciated the efforts of Riphah for the separate education for Females. He extended his greeting to Riphah for organising high values conferences in Medical Education, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Rehabilitation Sciences, Lifestyle medicine, and other conferences. He congratulates graduating students, their parents, and teachers as well as the university authorities on their achievements.

Hassan M Khan, chancellor Riphah International University was the chief guest for the convocation. Speaking on the occasion, he congratulates all the graduates and wished them a bright and successful future. He said that Riphah provides education, which is beyond academic knowledge but also focus on character building. He further said that Riphah groomed its students to improve the intellectual and personal growth, preparing them to become informed leaders and valuable citizens of Pakistan with focus on Islamic ethical codes. He said that this year Islamic International Medical College has completed a journey of 25 years which is now recognised as a premier medical institution. He spoke that the university has progressed exponentially in terms of the number and quality of programs, faculty, and students. The ethos of the University are based on the emphasis on high quality in academics and research horizons. He extended his felicitations to the Vice-chancellor, graduating students, faculty members, and parents on this joyous occasion.

Prof. Dr. Anis Ahmed said that with Allah’s blessing and support, coincides with our completion of 25 years of an educational struggle to introduce a value-based program of learning. The creation of the Islamic International Medical College Trust in 1995 by the Founding Managing Trustee Late Major General Zulfiqar Ali Khan was a landmark of a meaningful and objective-based educational movement. He mentioned that Riphah is not only a quality educational institution, it is a movement for Islamic beliefs and social change. He mentioned that Riphah is a state-of-the-art educational institute which is offering 146 academic programs, 22,000 Plus enrolled students, and 908 Faculty Members. Brig (r) Salim Ahmed Khan, Registrar Riphah International University conducted the proceedings of the 15th convocation in befitting manners and thanked all the committee members for organizing the successful ceremony.