Virus claims another 3 lives in twin cities

Rawalpindi : Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed another three lives from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the region to 1,951 while as many as 573 new patients have been diagnosed with the infection from the region taking tally to over 130,000.

It is important that the average positivity rate of COVID-19 from the twin cities is being recorded as around eight per cent. In Rawalpindi district, it was over eight per cent and in ICT, it was below eight per cent.

According to In-charge District COVID-19 Cell Rawalpindi Dr. Hafiz M Jawad Zahid, the positivity rate of COVID-19 from Rawalpindi has turned out to be 8.10 per cent in the last 24 hours as out of 2,542 samples tested, 206 have been confirmed positive for the disease.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday reveals that in the last 24 hours, another two patients died of the illness from Rawalpindi district taking the death toll from the district to 1090 while the virus claimed one death from ICT that took the death toll from the federal capital to 861.

As many as 190 new patients belonging to Rawalpindi district have been reported positive in the last 24 hours taking tally from the district to 31,701 of which 28,660 patients have recovered. The number of active cases of the disease from Rawalpindi district was 1951 on Saturday of which 119 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at different healthcare facilities in town while 1,832 patients were in home isolation.

In the last 24 hours, confirmation of another 383 patients positive from ICT has taken tally to 98339 of which 91,448 patients have recovered. The number of active cases of the disease from the federal capital was recorded as 6030 on Saturday after the addition of 137 active cases to the existing pool in the last 24 hours.