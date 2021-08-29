Black Day observed against Karachi factory fire

LAHORE : Working class observed Black Day on Saturday under All Pakistan Workers Confederation (APWC) over death of 17 workers in a Karachi chemical factory fire on Friday.

The fire erupted in a two-storey factory in Korangi Industrial Area. The workers have demanded the prime minister and Sindh chief minister hold an independent inquiry as to why the chemical factory was allowed to be established in a congested area, in disregard of century old safety regulations of Factories Act 1936.

The workers demanded the government ensure safe working conditions to prevent accidents and occupational diseases in the workers. ILO Convention No 81 and 155 are ratified by the government.

The workers asked the government to see that safety laws are observed. There have been tragic deaths in various industries one after another. The workers union, APWC, demanded the federal and provincial governments pay at least Rs.3 million each to families of workers who have perished in the fire.

The meeting was addressed by Khurshid Ahmad, General Secretary, Rubina Jamil, President, Akbar Ali Khan, Additional General Secretary, Osama Tariq, Nosher Khan, Niaz Khan, Khushi Muhammad Khokar and other representatives of the confederation.