PHIMC performance reviewed

LAHORE : Specialised Healthcare Secretary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi on Saturday chaired a meeting of Punjab Health Initiative Management Company (PHIMC) at his office to get updates on the company's initiatives in respect of universal health insurance programme for the Punjab population.

PHIMC CEO Dr Ali Razzaq gave him a detailed briefing about the new benefit package, disbursed amount and Seht Sahulat Cards. Additional secretaries Dr Asif Tufail, Amir Ghazi and Dr Salman Shahid and other officers of PHIMC were also present on the occasion. The health secretary said that all people registered with NADRA would get Seht Sahulat Program by end of December 2021. He said that under UHI people would get indoor medical healthcare free of cost in private and public hospitals. He asked the PHIMC CEO to strengthen financial management and corruption-free system in the company and enhance capacity of the officers for better delivery of services. Later, while getting briefing from the Specialised Healthcare Department sections of Admn, procurement, development and others., the health secretary said that DPC should meet every month for promotion of doctors and nurses to expedite process on their pending promotion cases. All backlog be cleared in two months, he added.

He observed that every official had right to get promotion in their career and their promotion would lead to improvement in their work in hospitals. He said that all the pending issues would be resolved very soon. He opined that upgrade and improvement of infrastructure in hospitals would help provide better healthcare to patients.