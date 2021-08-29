Allowance added to LGH staff’s salaries

LAHORE : In the light of the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar, 25 per cent special allowance in the salaries of 1,360 employees of Lahore General Hospital/Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and 347 employees of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences have been added by the administration of both institutes.

Similarly, allowance has been added to the salaries of the employees from June 1 who meet the agreed formula. This allowance will be paid to the employees along with the salaries to be given on September 1. Talking in this regard, Paramedical Staff Association (LGH/PINS) President Rana Pervez said that this initiative of the government was a source of happiness for the employees and its immediate implementation had ensured timely payment of allowances to the employees. PGMI Principal Prof. Al-freed Zafar and PINS Executive Director Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said that inclusion of special allowance in the salaries of the employees would bring them significant financial relief and they would be able to solve their daily problems in a better way. Rana Pervez assured Prof Al-freed and Prof Khalid that they would devote all their energies for the betterment of patients and to bring good name to the Institutions and they would leave no stone unturned in performing their duties diligently.