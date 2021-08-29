Plan underway to commercialise Billion Tree Honey initiative

Islamabad : The climate change ministry is making preparations to produce honey on a commercial basis under Billion Tree Honey Initiative launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to the details, the pilot project initiated under the Billion Tree Honey Initiative is likely to be completed in next couple of months after which the plan would be executed to produce honey on commercial basis.

The training and technical support is being provided to selected beekeepers by the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission and the honey produced under the program will be certified by the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The ministry is also making a plan in which the government-run department would purchase honey from the beekeepers and then brand and market it as ‘Billion Tree Honey’, providing an end-to-end solution encompassing marketing and promotion nationally and internationally.

The government would provide financial support to the certified beekeepers to help them expand their businesses. It would also put in efforts to improve training of the beekeepers on the newest techniques, use modern beekeeping gear, introduce certification of the products and initiate intense marketing.

Various plants species have been planted in the recent months in Margalla Hills National Park and other areas that would help produce quality honey in coming years including Kao, Bair, Kikar, Phulai, acacia, moringa and mulberry.

The number of beekeepers before launch of this project was 7,000 in the country and they were producing 7,500 metric ton honey annually through 300,000 bee colonies across the country. Now the government has set a target to produce 70,000 metric ton honey annually.

There are four known species of honeybees in Pakistan, among which three are indigenous and one is imported species. The indigenous species include Apis cerana, Apis dorsata and Apis florae, while the imported species is Apis mellifera.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said Pakistan has 12 different climatic zones for honeybees, which are very unique in providing 12 diversified habitats, which make honey of different varieties.

He said that the Billion Tree Honey initiative is part of the Prime Minister’s vision of a Clean and Green Pakistan under Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme, which aims at promoting tree plantation in the country to support production of honey.

He said: “We want to earn some Rs50 billion annually through sale of honey and it is possible because when people will realize they can earn money in this way, they will adopt this profession and also work to protect the forest cover in the country.”