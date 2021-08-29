Two ACs suspended over failure to control prices

LAHORE : The Punjab government on Saturday suspended assistant commissioners of Kotli Satian and Chua Syedan Shah for poor performance in price control measures.

Punjab chief secretary issued orders for suspension of the assistant commissioners during a meeting held to review the price control measures at the Civil Secretariat. He also issued instructions for issuing warning letters to the assistant commissioners of Murree and Rajanpur, besides asking the deputy commissioners of Sahiwal, Bhakkar and Khanewal to improve performance.

Addressing the meeting, the chief secretary said as per the directions of the prime minister and chief minister, availability of daily-use commodities would be ensured at official-fixed prices. He said implementation of government rates was the responsibility of administrative officers. He warned the officers that corruption and poor performance would not be tolerated in any case.

“Being supervisory officers, the commissioners and deputy commissioners should take action against corrupt officials themselves,” the chief secretary said, adding as per the direction of the prime minister, a zero-tolerance policy would be adopted in the matter of corruption. He said only those officers would be able to retain their positions who would work. The officers would be encouraged for good performance while the poor performers would be held accountable, he said.

The meeting reviewed in detail the prices of goods, availability and performance of price magistrates. The participants were briefed that the officials arrested 724 persons, and lodged 549 FIRs over overcharging in different cities during the last one week, besides imposing Rs21.9 million on violators. The additional chief secretary, administrative secretaries of different departments including industries, agriculture and food, Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board and officers concerned attended the meeting while all the commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.