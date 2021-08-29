Five scholars awarded PhD degrees

LAHORE : Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars on Saturday.

According to details, Amna Imran d/o Imran Abid has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Botany after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Diversity and distribution of Mycobiomes Across Himalayan Fir Forests in Pakistan’, Aqeela Samuel d/o Samuel Pervez in the subject of Education after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Effect of Written Corrective Feedback on the Academic Achievement of Public and Private Secondary School Students in Punjab’, M Usman Ghani s/o M Anwar in the subject of Molecular Biology & Forensic Sciences after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Evaluation of Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms in Cytokine Gene Cluster and Risk of Asthma in Pakistani Children’, Ambreen Ghalib d/o Ghalib Amjad in the subject of Environmental Sciences after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Integrated Modelling of some Urban Environments of Punjab Based on Sustainability Indicators’ and Faisal Javed s/o Javed Iqbal in the subject of Mathematics after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Mechanical Stability and Dynamical Evolution of Thin-Shell’.