Tree plantation drive launched in IPH

LAHORE : Dean Institute of Public Health, Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir has said that environmental and air pollutions are serious threats for human health and causing adverse impact on human life, tree plantations at massive level can overcome these issues effectively.

She further said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Chief Minister, tree plantation campaign in the Institute of Public Health (IPH) has been launched to make the environment green and pollution free.

She stated this while leading an awareness walk to highlight the importance of tree plantation at the institute. Besides, Dr. Saima, Dr. Anjum Razzaq, Dr. Rukhsana, all the faculty members and the staff participated in the walk. Including Dean, Dr. Zarfishan, all the faculty members planted saplings to celebrate tree plantation campaign.

On this occasion, Dr. Zarfishan was of the view that environment and air pollution creating serious problems for human life and respiratory diseases, asthma, infection of eyes, skin allergy are increasing due to bad effects of pollution. She said that Pakistan is very short of forests and it is the duty of everyone to plant trees as much as possible.

Dr. Zarfishan further said that present government, especially Prime Minister is taking practical steps to increase and cultivate forests in the country. Awareness campaigns also being conducted to convince the masses to participate enthusiastically in tree plantation campaign so that the set targets could be achieved with the cooperation of people. She said that IPH is ready to play its role effectively in this regard.