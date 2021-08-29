Partly cloudy

LAHORE : Hot and humid weather with cloudy conditions was observed in the city here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of rain during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that monsoon currents were penetrating upper parts of the country and likely to continue in upper and central parts during next few days.

They predicted that rain-wind-thundershower was expected in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan. Hot and humid weather was likely to prevail elsewhere in the country.

Saturday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore it was 36.6°C and minimum was 27.3°C.