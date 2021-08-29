‘Governor’s Award’ for KEMU professor

LAHORE : Chairperson and Professor of Medicine at King Edward Medical University (KEMU) Prof Bilquis Shabbir, currently Incharge Telemedicine Department KEMU, has been honoured with “Governor’s Award” in a graceful ceremony at Governor’s House on Saturday.

During COVID-19 she fought no less than a man as frontliner in COVID wards/ ICUs, fearlessly serving patients till their last breath.

She was leading unprecedented services as Incharge Telemedicine Department, an initiative of Governor Punjab under supervision of VC KEMU, Prof Khalid Masud Gondal, and managed innumerable patients, in Pakistan and globally to their utmost satisfaction.

She also rendered active services in medical education, undergraduate and postgraduate training, Certificate of Medical Education at KEMU, research, seminars as well as national and international webinars. She also contributed to government policy making as member Corona Expert Advisory Group.