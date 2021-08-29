‘6,000 NGOs registered with charity commission’

LAHORE : A meeting of the Punjab Charity Commission was held at Punjab Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Home Department and Chairman Charity Commission Dr Zafar Nasrullah.

Chief Executive Officer M Shahzad gave a briefing on organisations registered with the commission. He said so far the number of Non Profit Organisations (NPOs)/Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) registered online with Punjab Charity Commission has reached 6,000 and 5,000 organisations have submitted their complete data for registration, after which regular certificates will be issued.

M Shahzad said so far regular registration certificates have been issued to more than 3,000 NPOs/NGOs. The meeting considered the proposal to withhold the accounts and funds of unregistered organisations in the Charity Commission.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Dr Zafar Nasrullah directed for improving the website of Punjab Charity Commission and said, “Our aim is to provide assistance to NPOs/NGOs working in Punjab. We hope that all the welfare organisations would cooperate fully with the Punjab Charity Commission in completing the registration process.” Chairman and Additional Chief Secretary Home Affairs issued orders to the officers of the Commission to resolve the issues related to the registration of welfare agencies on priority.