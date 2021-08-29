Hafiz Idrees’s son remembered

LAHORE : The participants in a condolence reference have paid glowing tributes to Dr Haroon Idrees, calling him a gem of a person, known for his services for the education sector.

The occasion was a solemn gathering where participants were able to flip some leaves out of memories of late Dr Haroon Idrees in the presence of his father, Hafiz Idrees, who is central leader of Jamaat-e-Islami and writer of scores of religious books. Associate Professor of Information Management Haroon Idrees, PhD, was associated with Department of Library and Information Sciences, University of Sargodha, as chairman.

Apart from sharing details about various aspects of Haroon's personality, Hafiz Idrees especially divulged upon his son's passion with subject of library science, which took him to Berlin, Germany, for successfully having doctoral degree after completing master’s from Punjab University.

He also especially threw light on Haroon's strong emotions for studying the Holy Quran. He described how Haroon expressed his wish to memorise Quran after completion of high school. Usually, kids memories Quran in early age with much ease. However, Haroon proved his real affection and devotion towards the divine book of Quran and managed to complete memorisation in a short span of time.

Remembering late Haroon Idrees on the occasion, most of the speakers talked about the smiling face of their childhood friend who always fondly greeted them every time with a tight hug.

Imran Saleemi, who hails from Toronto, Canada, especially referred to his association with ‘Haroon Bhai’ during their study days at Pilot School, Wahdat Road, where both actively participated in various extra-curriculum activities for the collective good. Among others, Nauman Zahid, a digital payment expert working with a multinational, Uzair Khalid, entrepreneur, Moazzam Ali, an esteemed teacher and Zuhair Ahson, a businessman, shared their unforgettable interactions with late Haroon Idrees, who left them at fairly early age.