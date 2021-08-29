Sarwar inaugurates four filtration plants, hospital

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar inaugurated four filtration plants of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority and Sarwar Foundation, laid the foundation stone of a school and inaugurated hospital at Ghaziabad, near Sahiwal, some 200 km from here on Saturday.

Addressing the event and talking to the media, the Punjab governor said that 1,500 projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority would be completed by December 31, 2021, adding that Pakistan was moving forward in all sectors, including the economic sector, despite the most difficult circumstances due to the coronavirus pandemic. He said that the opposition put its political and personal interests ahead of national interests.

The governor inaugurated two filtration plants of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority at 10/11 L Chichawatni and Kameer, Sahiwal, and Sarwar Foundation's filtration plants at Ghaziabad and Dhola Bala Sahiwal.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar also inaugurated Sarwar Foundation Hospital and laid the foundation stone of Sarwar Foundation School in Ghaziabad.

On the occasion, Mian Waheed Asghar Dogar, Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority Chairman Dr Shakeel Ahmed and others were also present.

Moreover, Chaudhry Sarwar also laid the foundation stone of Ghaziabad Press Club.

He said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking practical steps to purge the institutions of political interference and strengthen them. Pakistan is making progress in all sectors. The PTI government will complete its constitutional term and the government is utilising all its resources to fulfil the promises made to the public, he added.

Replying to the question, Chaudhry Sarwar said that the steps taken by the federal and Punjab governments in the sectors of health and education in the country during the last three years were unprecedented. He said that the government had no threat from the opposition. The general elections in the country will be held in 2023 and the opposition should also understand that it cannot pressurise the government because the public’s support was with the government, not with the opposition, said the Punjab governor.

Providing clean water facility to the people of the province is the top priority of the government, the governor said and maintained that the government would make available clean water to 7.6 million people by the end of this year.

PAPA CEO Syed Zahid Aziz said now clean water would be available to more than 15,000 rural population of the areas.

He stated that filtration plants would be installed in 113 villages of Sahiwal division at a cost of about Rs300 million, benefitting more than 5.5 million people.

The services of the NGOs have also been got in completion of the projects, said Syed Zahid Aziz and concluded that the target was to install 1,500 filtration plants in the entire province by the end of this year.