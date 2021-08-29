Aleem pays tribute to martyred army Jawans

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said in view of the current situation in the region, the present government and the Pakistan Army are facing dual kind of challenges.

In his posts on microblogging site on Saturday, Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan added that the whole nation pays homage to the 'Jawans' who are constantly sacrificing their lives to protect our borders while fighting enemies of the country.

On Afghanistan, the minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan has adopted a realistic policy on Afghan issue from day one and over time his instance has proved to be 100pc correct in this regard. He said Pakistan has been facing special challenges for the last four decades due to Afghanistan and the internal situation of Pakistan including Afghan refugees has also been under threat. He said Pakistan has once again gained special importance in the global context and the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan will take the right step in future as well.

In his tweet, Aleem Khan strongly condemned the attack on a Pakistan Army post across the border from Afghanistan and paid rich tribute to Hawaldar Gul Amir who was martyred in this tragic incident and extended his heartfelt condolences to his family. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the soldiers injured in the attack and said that ‘we all are proud of them’.