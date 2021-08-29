LRC hosts Rainbow, Rim Jhim Cup races today

LAHORE: Rainbow Cup and Rim Jhim Cup are the featured races for Sunday (today) at the 11th day summer meeting 2021-22 of the Lahore Race Club.

Other than the cups, there are three Gujranwala Plates and as the first two races are of 900 metres distance, the remaining three are of a mile’s run.

The Rainbow Cup, the second race of the day, has its eye set on the future of the club while the Rim Jhim Cup, the fourth race, has Nayel as the potential winner.

All the races are of class VI but of different divisions and the first cup race is a maiden run of 11 participants while the first race has the largest field of 13 entries. As of the smallest of participations, race three and four have the selected seven in their line up each, which means the challenge is quite stiff.

The opening Gujranwala Plate which is of division IV and V entries points towards Bright Bomber for a win with places expectations on Chhota Pathan and Trick Or Treat. Others in the bunch are Golden Pound, Smiling Again, Owais-e-Bhakkar, Gifts of Gold, Red Boy, Piyari Guria, Merchant of Venus, Chhota Dera, Arrogation and Big Foot.

The Rainbow Cup, which is the Division-V horses is the maiden race, has no one favourite and would be identifying the future stars of the club. The field includes Sher Garh Babu, Bala Khatoon, Paras Love, Rawal Star, Slightly Dangerous, It's Me, Umer Princess, Hi Sweety, Duchess, Sky Dancer, Lalazaar.

The second plate race and the third of the day has division I and II selection. From among those, Surkhab is favourite and eyes for places are on Codes Cracker and Hamlet. The other pushers in the selection are Miss World, Another Island, Gondal Choice and Follow My Lady.

The Rim Jhim Cup, which is a division I selected horses and also have class VI entries, has Nayel as the favorite while for places Remember Me and Gondal Prince. The others in the run are Amazing Lips, Gondal Gift, Believe Me and Welldone Pakistan.

The final race of the day is the third Gujranwala Plate of division III and 1V. Here favourite is Wind Talker and Statue of Liberty and Finisher for places. The remaining in the race has Faizi Choice, Safdar Princess, Chan Pari, Neeli The Great and Taha Princess.