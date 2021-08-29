Miller tops British MotoGP third practice

SILVERSTONE, United Kingdom: Ducati’s Jack Miller posted the fastest lap to top the third practice time sheets at the British MotoGP on Saturday.

The Australian was shaded by Yamaha’s championship leader Fabio Quartararo in Friday’s two sessions at Silverstone.

But he bettered his French rivals’ time in a frantic FP3 with a lap of 1min 59.288sec with 10 minutes of the session left to run.

No one could topple him, with Quartararo’s time from Friday good enough to see him placed second in the combined times.

In third was Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro, just 0.098s behind with Pramac Ducati’s Jorge Martin fourth.

Quartararo had led the way on Friday despite a dramatic fall at turn eight leaving him with a bruised left ankle.