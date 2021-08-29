PSB plans to groom pool of athletes for future

KARACHI: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) is working to form an elite pool of athletes who would be properly trained and groomed for future national duty.

According to sources, the Board initially have plans to form a pool of around 1000 athletes in various sports disciplines. The pool will include highly talented players from ten to 19 years of age and also those who are above the same age bracket and have been delivering in the international circuit.

Sources told ‘The News’ that the Board has already written to the federations to provide lists of their talented players who could be included in the elite pool. However sources said that the majority of the federations are not cooperating with the Board.

They said that federations will have to register themselves under the Societies Act and those which will not do so will not be able to get state funding.

So far only six to seven federations have registered themselves under the Society Act.

A federation source said that it’s very complicated process to get registered and the Board should facilitate the federations.

He said that the PSB itself also contacts top talent in order to bring it to the pool. He added that proper branding of the athletes in the elite pool will be made. They will also be issued registration cards. Their camps will be held at various centres of the country and they would be properly looked after.

He informed that in a two-week time the programme will be formally launched by the Board. He also revealed that the PSB is also working on expanding infrastructure facilities at the Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad and a hostel, which will accommodate 400 people, will also be added to the existing infrastructure of the Board.