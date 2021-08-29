Shabbir takes narrow lead in DHA Independence Day Cup

KARACHI: Pakistan No.1 Shabbir Iqbal on Saturday catapulted himself into contention for the title when he fired a superb round of four-under par 68 in the penultimate round of the DHA 11th Independence Day Cup Golf Championship here at the DA Country and Golf Club.

The seasoned Shabbir followed up his opening round 71 with 68 on day two for a 36-hole aggregate of 139 (-5) that gives him a slim one shot advantage going into the final round. In second place is local pro Zohaib Asif with a two-day aggregate of 140.

Just two shots off the pace are the seasoned duo of KGC’s Waheed Baloch and Lahore’s Matloob Ahmed.

Waheed, who struggled to cope with the long and windy DACGC course on Friday, was in a much better form in the second round as he carded an impressive 68 to stay in the hunt for the title with an aggregate of 141 (-3). Matloob, who scored 71 in the opening round, fired 70 in the second round to keep his chief opponent Shabbir under pressure.

It has been quite a close contest so far which leaves almost a dozen players in contention for the title. They include the trio of Dilshad Ali, Imran Ali and Muhammad Naeem at 142, just three shots behind the leader. Ahmed Baig, who began as one of the favourites for the title, isn’t lurking far behind after a score of 69 helped him stay in the hunt at 143. He is tied with Shahid Javed Khan and Muhammad Shehzad.

There is a similarly close battle for supremacy taking place in the amateurs category in which the experienced Omar Shikoh Khan carded a stunning 70 to share the lead with his brother Arsalan after the second round. Omar, who carded 77 on Friday, made birdies on holes 7, 9 and 18 and a bogey on the par-4 18th. Arsalan carded 74 and is now tied with Omar at 147 (+3). One shot behind them is Major Sharjeel, who fired 73 for an aggregate of 148 (+4). National amateur champion Omar Khalid, who was joint leader on the first day, carded 76 that included birdies on holes 2, 16 and 17 and a double bogey on the par 4 11th. He is at 149 (+5).

Meanwhile, Aania Farooq won the ladies title with a 36-hole aggregate of 149 while Brig Qasim Changezi was crowned seniors champion with a gross score of 75. Saad Habib won the juniors title.