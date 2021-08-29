PBF VP questions wisdom of depreciating rupee

KARACHI: Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF) Vice President Ahmad Jawad on Saturday appreciated the improvement in the country’s foreign reserves, but questioned the wisdom behind depreciating rupee deliberately on the wishes of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke about Kamayab Jawan programme, Sehat Insaf Card, and

Other improved fundamentals, but did not address the issues of the common man.

Jawad urged policymakers to keep domestic fundamentals in view instead of only focusing

on imported ideas, as it did not bode well for the economy every time.

He urged to control currency depreciation to control inflation.

“The last 22years were the worst for Pakistani rupee; imported economic managers have picked the rupee on the rate of 40 and parked it now at 166, which is very unfortunate.” Rupee equalled one dollar on August 1947, he added.

“Good, effective policies will come by when both demand and supply fundamentals are thoroughly considered and the supporting material (good human capital, effective coordination, etc) are present.”

Lamenting the weaknesses in the economic policies and lack of structural reforms in government departments and state-owned entities, Jawad also questioned the benefits of filing tax returns in the absence of citizen welfare.

Conceding that taxpayers’ money was being used for government expenses, official salaries and pensions, security, and even judiciary, he asked what was being done for the welfare of the people who paid taxes and for the improvement of service delivery.

Unfortunately, every Pakistani whether rich or poor, has to cater to their health and education, and other infrastructural needs, he added.

“The country’s tax collection is around Rs4,800 billion and this collection comes from direct

and indirect taxes,” he said, adding that though the people were

happy to contribute to the economy, there were concerns regarding the utilisation of taxpayers’ money.

There was no doubt that increase in tax collection was vital for the country, and the finance team was working on it, but “Pakistan’s economic policies tend to be ineffective because they are divorced from ground realities,” Jawad added.

He said it was high time to provide basic facilities to the people of Pakistan. “Pakistanis needed due respect when they visited government departments for their issues, and they deserved to at least be able to purchase basic food commodities on affordable prices,” he added.

“In your three years of delivery, we don’t see structural reforms in the government departments as well as in state-owned enterprises,” the PBF VP said.