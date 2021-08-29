Rupee to come under pressure again

KARACHI: The rupee will be seen trading on a weak footing against the dollar in the coming week as higher import payments and mounting geopolitical uncertainty are likely to build up pressure on the local unit, traders said.

“I anticipate rising import payments as well as inflamed concerns about Afghanistan’s political situation will result in higher demand for the safe-haven dollars,” a foreign exchange trader at a commercial bank said.

“I think some more players will be active on the demand side as tension appeared high acute with the US launched airstrike on Islamic State after the group claimed the bomb outside Kabul airport,” he added.

Traders expect any deterioration in the current account to take a further toll on the rupee’s sentiment.

Besides geopolitics, reduced dollar inflows, fears of depreciation to meet International Monetary Fund (IMF) preconditions, and escalating worries about current account deficit left traders vulnerable to unexpected rupee swings in the outgoing week. The rupee depreciated 1.12 percent to 166.28 versus the greenback during the first three trading sessions. However, an improvement in supplies amid dollar selling by exporters helped the rupee recover, closing at 165.62 on Friday.

The market is sceptical as to why the rupee seems to be under pressure even with the inflows of $2.75 billion Special Drawing Rights Allocation from the IMF, which boosted the central bank’s foreign exchange reserves to an all-time high of $20 billion. Similarly, remittances seem resilient and inflows under Roshan Digital Account are going up.

“In my view, as the country has moved towards a flexible exchange rate, the government doesn’t use official flows to defend the exchange rate parity. The exchange rate is determined by the demand and supply of dollars, which in our case are imports against exports plus remittances,” said Samiullah Tariq, the head of research at Pak-Kuwait Investment Company.

“That’s why even when we received euro bond inflows last month and IMF flows this week, the currency continued to depreciate. The healthy trend is the continuous increase in forex reserves and external buffers,” Tariq added.

Analysts said traders seem to have brushed all the positives aside to focus solely on the escalating Afghan situation, ploughing into safe-haven dollars till the uncertainty persists.

“Importers were also over-optimistic of some correction in the rupee about the SDR inflow and were holding back their payments till the end of August. It all seems like a delayed reaction by them as last week was a short one, triggered more so by Afghan uncertainties,” said an analyst at Tresmark.

This rally also saw exporters selling aggressively around the 166 level. There was also talk about the rupee falling as expectations for the resumption of the IMF’s $6 billion programme was gaining momentum.

“However it is not clear what would be the basis of that, since the REER (Real Effective Exchange Rate) is already undervalued and been weaker than its peers,” he said.