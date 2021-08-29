Stocks to mostly drift amid trigger drought

Stocks remained on the ropes during rollover week because of economic and geopolitical alarms and were likely to remain down-to-mixed as no triggers were in sight in the short term, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) KSE-100 Shares Index lost 463 points or 0.97 percent to end at 47,136.53 points week-on-week.

The market started the week with a massive gain of 512.39 points or 1.08 percent on Monday. It was expected to increase by

another 500 points during the week; however, things went south in the next four sessions.

Market capital dropped to Rs8.250 trillion from Rs8.310 trillion last week.

The market witnessed a decline after an increase at the start of the week. Weak economic indicators especially rupee devaluation and Afghan unrest and Covid situation affected the market sentiment.

Although the country received $2.75 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) during the week, the tranche could not lift up the sentiment as the foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan slightly dropped.

In the week, foreign investment portfolio recorded an outflow of $4.37 million.

Foreigners purchased stocks worth $93,449, while overseas Pakistanis invested $3.08 million in the market.

Foreign corporates withdrew $7.55 million, which affected the overall balance of the foreign investment in the stocks during the week.

The laggard sectors included refineries (-4.6 percent), oil and gas marketing companies (-4.1percent), cement (-3.7 percent), and power (-2.6 percent).

On the other hand, autos, banks, and exploration and production supported the index.

Major events during the outgoing week were: Pakistan received $2.75 billion from IMF on new SDR allocation, State Bank of Pakistan’s reserves declined $47 million to $17.58 billion, textile group exports fell 11.32 percent month-on-month to $1.471 billion in July 2021 and trade deficit clocked in at $3.261 billion in July 2021 compared to $3.624 billion in June 2021.

According to a market player, caution seems to be growing, driven in part by weakening economic indicators, Afghanistan unrest, and coronavirus situation across the country and uncertainty over how soon the central bank would take a hawkish monetary stance if there was a drastic uptick in inflation rate.

Analysts said Pakistan’s textile exports might suffer further in the coming month, as there had been a huge increase in the freight rates, which delayed the shipments.

Ateeq-ur-Rehman, an economic and financial analyst, said the rise in freight rates was a bolt from the blue as exporters would not be able to absorb it given international competition.

At the same time, he said, the transshipment cost was also very high in Pakistan compared to other international ports.

In Pakistan, it is approximately $166/20FT & $198/40FT, whereas for comparison in Port Kelang it is $111/20FT & $150/40FT and Colombo $98/20FT & $150/40FT.

“Furthermore, in case the container arrived at one port and has to be loaded from another, then hiring custom clearing agents and getting customs approval takes time and expenses, like demurrage and customs clearing agents’ fees, increase,” Rehman said.

He added there was a dearth of containers and availability was difficult because of the limited frequency of ships calling on Pakistani ports and in majority of the cases containers were under hold.