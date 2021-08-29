LG secy satisfied with pace of work on 65MGD water supply scheme

Work is under way on a scheme to provide an additional water supply of 65 million gallons per day (MGD) to Karachi and it will soon be completed in order to ensure uninterrupted supply of the basic necessity of water to the residents of the provincial capital.

The information to this effect was passed on to the participants of a meeting held on Saturday to ensure supply and judicious distribution of water among the residents of Karachi. Local Government Secretary Syed Najam Ahmed Shah chaired the meeting.

The local government secretary said on the occasion that international standards should be fully adhered to while completing the 65MGD water supply project for the city. He added that a comprehensive policy was required to be adopted to tackle the water supply issue of Karachi for the coming generations due to constantly increasing population of the city.

Shah was of the view that it was imperative to make sure that all the civic agencies involved in the construction of the new water supply project were on the same page from the beginning till the end so that any problem in the implementation of the project could be mutually resolved.

The meeting was also attended by the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board managing director, local government special secretary, K-IV water supply project director and director general of the public-private partnership unit of the Sindh government.

Chairing another meeting with the World Bank’s experts, the local government secretary said the Competitive and Livable City of Karachi (CLICK) project had been progressing well to strengthen the municipal agencies of Karachi and make them autonomous.

He added that training sessions were also being held to enhance the capacity and aptitude of the staffers of the municipal agencies. He said latest technology was being used for digital record keeping of the fiscal affairs of the local government institutions in order to ensure transparency.