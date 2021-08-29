Prosperity and progress?

The three-year performance report of the PTI government is quite satisfactory if we look at statistics. However, the present living conditions show that whatever the country has achieved on the economic front hasn’t been passed on to the people who continue to live a life full of difficulties. In 2020, Pakistan was one of the few countries which did remarkably well in handling the pandemic; however, the economic losses that ordinary people suffered in the shape of unemployment and rising inflation remain a bitter reality. The country’s ‘achievements’ look good on paper. A large number of people are not happy with these statistics and financial figures because real development should transform people’s lives.

Javeriya Mahar

Hyderabad