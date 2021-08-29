Challenges ahead

The reason why Pakistan is unable to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic is that the government doesn’t remain careful when cases show even a slight drop. A few weeks back, the Sindh government imposed a lockdown on an urgent basis to contain the spread of the virus and to speed up the vaccination process. For that whole week, TV channels and newspapers ran stories on how the virus is getting out of control. After a few days, however, people stopped talking about it. If we want to eradicate the virus from the country, we have to talk about it all the time.

Even if the number of cases reduces, we have to keep following SOPs. Covid-19 isn’t limited to Pakistan. Almost every country is dealing with a challenging situation. However, the reason why some countries have performed better is that they have keep people in the loop since the beginning. At present, it seems that Pakistanis have forgotten about the virus. The government needs to ensure that people are complying with SOPs.

Rehan Khalid

Karachi