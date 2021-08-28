Report card

On Thursday (August 26), the PTI held an event to celebrate its three years in power. Government ministers and PTI workers and supporters were quite happy; they also sang songs to praise PM Imran Khan. For me, the three years of the PTI’s governance are completely different from what was shown during the ceremony: inequality levels have risen across the country; a large number of people have been pushed below the poverty line; the current economic situation is alarming as many people don’t have enough means to run their households; and for a majority of people, life has become quite difficult. The benefits of the much-celebrated economic growth that the present rulers always talk about have not passed on to ordinary people – at least till now.

Rates of crime and corruption have gone out of control in all parts of the country. Islamabad, the capital and a relatively safer city, has also witnessed a spike in crimes and cases of violence. Things have become worse than how they were during the tenure of the past governments. However, PTI workers and supporters are happy; they don’t see that the rate of unemployment is increasing rapidly and that highly educated people are running from pillar to post in search of jobs. What can one say? Let government ministers celebrate their ‘achievements’.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

*****

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the people have become ‘prosperous’ as there has been an increase in car/motorcycle/tractor sales. The sitting government deserves to celebrate this good news. However, a large number of buyers have no choice but to buy a car – even if prices are beyond their affordability – as the public transportation system in the country is in a shambles. The abundance of cars and motorcycles has resulted in an alarming increase in pollution levels which, in turn, have adversely affected the health of the people.

In China, as soon as the government noticed the problem of rising pollution, it worked on improving the public transport system throughout the country. In New York, a large number of people travel on subways instead of travelling in their cars. In Italy, cars are not allowed in certain parts of many cities, and people can only travel on bicycles. The government needs to expand the public transport system to facilitate people and reduce pollution levels.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Sandiego, USA

*****

While talking to his party workers and ministers, PM Imran Khan highlighted a few figures to give the impression that the country is doing well. However, he did not talk about the real issues that are being faced by ordinary people. In fact, he didn’t talk about the promises he made during his election campaigns. It was his party’s commitments that encouraged people to vote for the PTI as they thought that the latter was their only hope. Unfortunately, the PTI-led government wasted its considerable time in the needless war of words with the opposition parties – especially with the Sharifs. So far, the country has failed to find sufficient evident to prove their corruption.

Today, people are only interested in knowing what the government in power has done, and is doing, for their welfare. Has the PTI taken any steps to honour its promises? Had the PTI achieved the 50 percent of its targets, it would have achieved the goal of creating a vibrant Pakistan. People have yet to see a corruption-free Pakistan – which was the dominant narrative of the PTI. The incumbent government needs to address real issues of the downtrodden in the remaining period of its tenure; these issues include food inflation, rising poverty, unemployment, and a rise in prices of petroleum products, gas and electricity. It is also important to mention that the economy is improving at a slow pace and that the sitting government has done some commendable work.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad