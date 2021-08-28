Kabul attack: Security Council tells int’l community to bring terrorists to justice

NEW YORK: The United Nations Security Council has urged the international community to bring those responsible for the bombing at Kabul airport to justice as the death toll from the ‘single’ explosion rose to 170 with 13 US military personnel.

Those killed in the bombing at Kabul’s airport were mostly Afghan civilians. Thirteen US service members, two British nationals and the child of a third British national are also confirmed to have died.

“The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice,” the statement by the 15-member council said. “They urged all states, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities in this regard,” it added. The Council said it “condemned in the strongest terms the deplorable attacks”.

It also “reiterated the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan to ensure the territory of Afghanistan should not be used to threaten or attack any country, and that no Afghan group or individual should support terrorists operating on the territory of any country.”

A suicide bomber carried out the attack after walking into the middle of families waiting outside the gate, according to UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.Speaking from the White House briefing room, Press Secretary Jen Psaki says the US military has entered the “most dangerous” phase of its mission in Afghanistan because it involves bringing troops and equipment home.

She adds that the number of evacuees will likely decline going forward, before repeating that the US will withdraw its military by the 31 August deadline. Psaki says the US will “hunt down [and] go after” those responsible for the bombing at Kabul airport.

She dismissed plans to recognise the Taliban’s authority in Afghanistan in the near future. “I want to be really clear: there’s no rush to recognition of any sort by the United States or any international partners we have talked to,” she says.

In a related development, US President Joe Biden has been warned that another terror attack in the Afghan capital Kabul is likely in the coming days, a White House official says.

During a meeting with his national security team, Biden was told that all possible measures were being taken to protect US personnel and others at the city’s airport. “The next few days of this mission will be the most dangerous period to date,” the official said, adding that US forces were looking at possible IS-K targets.

Also the Pentagon spokesman John Kirby warned of “specific, credible threats” out of Afghanistan. “We have additional information,” Kirby said, adding that the US was monitoring the threats “virtually, in real time”.

He said the US took IS-K “very seriously”. “We’re not going to allow attacks on the homeland to emanate from Afghanistan again like they did 20 years ago.” The US will continue its evacuations “right up until the last minute”, Kirby said, when pressed on the looming 31 August withdrawal deadline

More than 110,000 people have been airlifted from Kabul so far. Roughly 5,400 remain at the airport, awaiting evacuation. Spain, Germany, Australia have now ended their evacuations, while

French government said it will no longer be able to evacuate people after Friday evening. It had evacuated over 100 French nationals and over 2,500 Afghans had reached French soil. Paris held meetings with Taliban representatives to discuss evacuation from Kabul, the country’s foreign ministry has confirmed.

Earlier, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen tweeted that a meeting had taken place in the Qatari capital Doha on Thursday. “Operational contacts have indeed taken place in recent days with representatives of the Taliban movement, in Kabul as well as in Doha, in order to facilitate our current evacuation operations,” the foreign ministry said in a statement sent to Reuters news agency.

Meanwhile, Pakistan said that the Chaman and Torkham borders are open and Pakistan is issuing 21-day transit visas to people coming from Afghanistan.

Minister for Interior Shaikh Rashid Ahmed said that the particulars of people coming to Pakistan through these borders are being recorded, adding that Pakistan is ready to issue visas to Afghans if their details and documentations are in order.

“We are willing to issue visas to the diplomats of all countries including the United States and the United Kingdom,” Shaikh Rashid added.The minister said that 1,500 people were evacuated from Kabul and 1,480 people reached here via Torkham.

“The entire world is lauding Pakistan’s historic role in this crisis,” Shaikh Rashid said.Pakistan is all set to welcome nearly 4,000 Afghan citizens after the country accepted requests by the US and Nato to provide assistance in evacuations from Afghanistan. The US Embassy had requested Pakistan to grant permission for transiting the passengers. It has been asked to allow transit passengers under three categories to help in the evacuation by August 31.

The categories include US diplomats, citizens, Afghan nationals and people from other countries. The gravity of the situation in Kabul, where thousands of people await the chance to leave Afghanistan amid fears of a Taliban reprisal, has been compounded by a fast-approaching deadline — August 31.

Around 3,000 to 4,000 Afghan citizens, who supported the US and allied forces during their war with the Taliban, will be given Pakistan’s visa and brought to Karachi before their departure to the US after a month.

The Sindh government has made boarding and lodging arrangements for the Afghan citizens. The flights will start landing in Karachi from today (Saturday).

A high-level meeting was held between officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Director General Civil Aviation Authority in Rawalpindi to discuss the evacuation plan. Another important meeting was also held in Karachi to finalise the arrangements for the evacuees.

As many as five flights carrying people from Afghanistan will land in Karachi, sources in the CAA said. The rest of the flights will land in Multan, Faisalabad, Islamabad and Peshawar, while Lahore has declined to provide this facility.

The sources said that those who arrive will be transported to the designated places arranged by the Sindh government through buses from the Jinnah Terminal. In Karachi, about 2,000 Afghans and diplomats will arrive from Afghanistan in the next three to four days, reads a letter sent by the Karachi commissioner to the Rangers, IG police, health department secretary and other concerned agencies. The deputy commissioner has been instructed to make security, boarding, transport and other arrangements on an emergency basis at the airport hotel.

In Rawalpindi, the district administration has issued orders to vacate hotels and marquees and not take more bookings to accommodate the Afghan people and diplomats. Orders have been given to not book 148 hotels, motels and hostels for at least the next three weeks, while the management of hotels have been informed as well.