Interior ministry denies news report on NCIMC

ISLAMABAD: A spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior has categorically denied the contention of news story published in daily The News, Islamabad, on August 27, 2021 alleging the establishment of National Crisis Information Management Cell (NCIMC) as a set-up to report on bureaucracy. The spokesperson said the assertion of the correspondent is totally concocted, fabricated and misleading to the readers of his prestigious publication. “The assertion is rather a supposition of his own mind without bearing any knowledge on the scope of NCIMC by the reporter,” the spokesperson said. The spokesperson further clarified that the NCIMC is being established with a clear scope, keeping in view the emerging security situation. The mandate of NCIMC is to act as nerve centre for the Ministry of Interior for collection, collation, provision and dissemination of information on matters related to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), security, sectarianism, terrorism and security of the foreigners and diplomatic missions inside Pakistan, the spokesperson said. The spokesperson added that mandate of the NCIMC does include keeping close liaison with the office of the prime minister for updating his office on important developments related to the security of the country. The spokesperson urged the publisher to better seek version of ministry while reporting on such sensitive matters related to the national security.