Flour price hiked to Rs 1125 per 20kg

LAHORE: Flour millers have increased the price of 20kg flour bag by Rs 15 and that of 10kg flour bag by Rs 10. With the latest increase, the price of a 20kg bag of flour has gone up from Rs 1,110 to Rs 1,125 and the price of a 10 kg bag of flour has gone up from Rs 560 to Rs 570 at the retail level. Commenting on the development, Haji Yousuf, president of Lahore Atta Dealers Association, confirmed the increase in the price of 20kg and 10kg bags of flour. He said the price of 40kg of wheat in the open market has increased. —Correspondent