Five die from corona in twin cities

ISLAMABAD: The fourth wave of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 outbreak is hitting population much harder in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district as in the last one week, as many as 3,744 new patients have been tested positive for the infection and the virus claimed another 32 lives in the last seven days.

A total of 647 new patients were tested positive for the illness from the twin cities in the last 24 hours taking tally to 129,467 while another five died of the illness that took the total number of deaths so far caused by the virus from the twin cities to 1,948. Both the number of patients and the number of COVID-19 deaths are much higher from the region if compared with the other districts of the country but still the educational institutions in public and private sectors are operating in the region.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Friday reveals that the virus has claimed four more lives from ICT in the last 24 hours taking death toll from the federal capital to 860 while one patient from Rawalpindi district has lost life due to the illness that has taken death toll from the district to 1,088.

In the last 24 hours, 414 new patients have been registered from the federal capital taking tally to 97,956 of which 91,203 patients have recovered. The number of active cases of the disease from ICT has been recorded as 5893 on Friday.