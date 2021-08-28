Govt paints rosy picture against dark reality: Sajir Mir

LAHORE: Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith (MJAH) president Senator Prof Sajid Mir has said the three-year rule of the PTI has destroyed the economy but the government is painting a rosy picture against the dark reality. Pakistan's economy is weakening fast at the moment, largely due to the huge budget deficit, which has risen to 10 percent this year, he said while addressing a gathering on Friday. He said the government's revenue was low but expenditure was high, to meet the deficit it has been borrowing from banks which tantamount to destroying economy. He said the ease or difficulty in the lives of citizens should be measured by the prices of daily necessities and not by the business of motorcycles and cars. The rise in sugar, flour and petrol prices under the PTI government has multiplied the hardships of citizens. Prof Sajid Mir said the biggest failure of the PTI government was not to control inflation. While the overall price increase was 36 percent, State Bank of Pakistan's data on current account deficit also refutes the prime minister's claims of economic growth, and warned that the current account deficit could reach Rs12-13 billion this year. He said the most painful situation is that the government was displaying calm and casual attitude completely disregarding the suffering of the people. He said people know very well why the prices of flour, ghee, sugar and gas have gone up.