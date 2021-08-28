PTI says NAB recovered Rs22.6m per hour in 3 years

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) deputy information secretary Friday said that under Prime Minister Imran Khan, the NAB has recovered Rs22.6 million per hour in three years. The previous average was only Rs2.2 million per hour. Likewise, he noted that the Anti-Corruption Punjab has recovered Rs17.3 million per hour in three years. The previous average was only Rs29,000 per hour. Commenting on the three-year performance of the PTI government, he said that Imran Khan has fulfilled his promise and laid his hands on the corrupt mafia. In the three years of PTI, the NAB has taken out Rs588 billion by putting its finger in the throat of Sharif and Zardari corrupt mafia which is Rs22,600,000 per hour. “The NAB has collected a total of Rs288 billion in the last 15 years, which is only Rs2.2 million per hour, which is a historical record. Similarly, Anti-Corruption Punjab has received only Rs2.5 billion in the last 10 years, which is a recovery of only Rs28,935 per hour, while in the PTI government, Anti-Corruption Punjab has received Rs450 billion in just three years from Sharif, Zardari and others,” he said.