Woman gang-raped

KASUR: A married woman was gang-raped by three accused near Peruwala Roa on Friday. According to Sadr police, the wife of Ali Ahmed was gang-raped by accused Umar and his two accomplices.

THREE WOMEN ABDUCTED: Three women were abducted in different localities of Kasur on Friday. Accused Kazim Raza and his accomplices abducted the daughter of Muhammad Khalid of Pattoki. Accused Fakhar and his accomplices kidnapped the daughter of Afzal at Abdul Khaliq Colony. Unidentified accused abducted the wife of Ramzan at Kot Radha Kishan.