Govt has failed to deliver, says Gilani

MULTAN: Opposition leader in Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani has said that the government has failed to deliver.

Talking to different delegations which visited his house to condole with him on the death of his cousin, Gilani said that the PTI-led government came into power with a promise of 10 million jobs, but the three-year performance of the government had exposed that employees were being expelled from their jobs. He told that 26,000 employees of the Sui Southern Gas had been fired on just one notice.

Yusuf Raza Gilani said that the PPP gave jobs to the people in every era and made the people prosperous by increasing the record in salaries and would continue to do that after coming into power once again. He said that skyrocketing prices had crushed the masses. Gilani said that the prices of medicines had gone up by 40pc, which was injustice with the people. Pharmaceutical companies had also been allowed to increase prices after every 15 days, he alleged. Gilani said that the promises made by the government regarding the economy had proved just a bundle of lies during the three years of PTI-led government.

He claimed that the PPP was the largest democratic party in the country which always resolved the people’s problems.

Wasa facing acute financial constraints: The Water and Sanitation Agency is facing severe financial constraints due to slow recovery and non-cooperation of consumers in paying the bills and non-increase in tariffs since 2004.

Addressing a meeting of recovery staff, Wasa Managing Director Nasir Iqbal said financial situation of the agency worsened when the recovery staff lost their interest in their duties for the last two months. He said if the recovery department did not immediately address the situation, it would be difficult for the agency to pay salaries of ther month August.

He directed concrete steps to achieve the target and recover the arrears. He also warned strict actions against the officers and staff who would not meet the recovery targets. He said hundreds of millions rupees have to pay Multan Electric Power Company.

The Wasa MD said the monthly volume of salaries, pensions and electricity bills, the monthly expenditure has exceeded Rs 150 million. He asked all circle in-charges to start work on war footing.