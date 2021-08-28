COVID-19 claims 95 more lives

ISLAMABAD: As many as 95 corona patients lost lives in the last 24 hours in Pakistan.As many as 4,016 more people were tested positive and 3,235 people recovered from the disease during this time span, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

As many as 5,515 COVID infected patients were in critical condition. The national COVID positivity ratio during last 24 hours was recorded 6.42 percent.

Some 62,496 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday. Around 1,026,082 people have recovered from the disease so far across the country making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients. Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,144,341 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far. The NCOC said 50 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far. In a tweet, the NCOC urged the people to get vaccinated. “In case you were due for second dose, just walk in to any vaccination centre after 28 days of the first dose,” it said.