Aslam Iqbal inaugurates an online portal for registration of complaints

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal has inaugurated an online portal for registration of complaints under the Punjab Consumer Protection Act which enabled the consumers to lodge a complaint through mobile App on substandard products and services. Iqbal said the timeline for redressal of grievances would be further reduced with the consultation of the esteemed judiciary and the system for redressal of consumer grievances through video link will also be evolved. He said that there were 17 Consumer Courts in Punjab and these courts will also be set up in more districts.