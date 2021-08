SUKKUR: Two brothers were killed when their car was ambushed in Kandhkot-Kashmore district.Some unidentified armed men ambushed the car of Ali Khan and Yousuf Chachar in Kandhkot district who were killed, while two others were injured. The police shifted the injured to a local hospital in Larkana and the bodies to a hospital in Kandhkot for medico-legal formalities. The victims belonged to Shikarpur and the police were conducting preliminary investigation.