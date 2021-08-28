MPA demands Sindh govt to declare ‘Thar’ calamity-hit region

SUKKUR: PPP’s MPA Qasim Siraj Soomro from Nagarparkar has said almost all parts of the desert district were facing a drought-like situation due to insufficient or inconsistent rainfall, adding that he would soon take up the issue with the Sindh government to declare Thar a drought-hit region.

The PPP MPA said the region needed immediate remedial steps to cope with the situation that could turn complex if there were no rainfall during the current monsoon season. Soomro said if there was no rain, the situation would get alarming and would force people to migrate from the area. He said the top PPP leadership has expressed its concern over the situation in Thar. “We are planning strategies to find a permanent solution during the possible droughts in Thar region.”